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Biscuit the Dog Storytime

Biscuit the Dog Storytime

In honor of author Alyssa Satin Capucilli's birthday (author of the Biscuit series), join us for a dog themed storytime featuring Biscuit!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16738646

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org