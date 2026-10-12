Biscuit the Dog Storytime
Biscuit the Dog Storytime
In honor of author Alyssa Satin Capucilli's birthday (author of the Biscuit series), join us for a dog themed storytime featuring Biscuit!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16738646
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org