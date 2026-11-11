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Blue Christmas: A Service of Comfort and Hope

Blue Christmas: A Service of Comfort and Hope

For many, the holiday season brings feelings of grief, loneliness, or heavy hearts rather than celebration. Join us for a quiet, reflective Blue Christmas service designed to honor loss, acknowledge struggle, and offer peace and hope through Jesus Christ. All members of the community are welcome regardless of church background. Free and open to the public.

Faith Bible Church
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Faith Bible Church
(517)321-4225
office@faithbiblelansing.org
https://faithbiblelansing.org

Artist Group Info

pastorkevin@faithbiblelansing.org
Faith Bible Church
5211 W. St. Joseph Hwy.
Lansing, Michigan 48917
5172818189
pastorkevin@faithbiblelansing.org
https://www.faithbiblelansing.org/blue-christmas