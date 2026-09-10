Book Bedazzling Craft Night [Registration Req.]
Book Bedazzling Craft Night [Registration Req.]
Give your favorite book some bling! Bring a book you already own, pick your colors, get a little crafty, and settle into the process. Think rhinestones, good vibes, and a cozy creative night with fellow book lovers at the library. Bring your own book from home or choose from our donated books, all other materials are included. No experience necessary.
GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822