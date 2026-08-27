Chair Yoga
Chair Yoga
This class focuses on gentle, accessible movement designed to support balance, flexibility, and circulation -- all from the comfort of a chair. No floor work, no pressure, just mindful movement. And while movement is the focus, this class is also about connection -- a place to feel seen, supported and a part of a community that celebrates every step of progress.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17219411
GLADL Wacousta Branch
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822