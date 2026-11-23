Chair Yoga For Mobility with Manifest In Motion (GLADL)
Chair Yoga For Mobility with Manifest In Motion (GLADL)
If your body has been craving movement but pain, stiffness, or fatigue keep holding you back, Chair Yoga for Mobility with Manifest In Motion is here to help you move again with confidence.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17742155
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every 2 months on Wednesday through Feb 24, 2027.
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org