Chair Yoga For Mobility with Manifest In Motion (GLADL Wacousta)
Chair Yoga For Mobility with Manifest In Motion (GLADL Wacousta)
If your body has been craving movement but pain, stiffness, or fatigue keep holding you back, Chair Yoga for Mobility with Manifest In Motion is here to help you move again with confidence.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17761874
GLADL Wacousta Branch
02:15 PM - 03:00 PM, every 3 months on Thursday through Feb 11, 2027.
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822