Clay Play
Clay Play
Kids enjoy time to create with clay! We’ll have several different kinds on hand – from PlayDoh to Sculpty-type clays for older kids to enjoy. Younger kids increase their hand strength and dexterity by playing with PlayDoh and clay.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17067126
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org