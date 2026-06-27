Coding and computer science are a new kind of digital literacy, and libraries all over the U.S. are stepping up to help everyone build 21st century skills. Your kids can learn important tech skills and have fun along the way. Code Club will meet every Wednesday starting Sept. 18th from 6:00-7:00 pm in the Shipman Room. Best for kids in 3rd grade and up. No coding expertise necessary & Drop-ins Welcome! No Pre-Registration required.

Start coding today -- join us at the Library for Code Club on Wednesdays at 6pm!