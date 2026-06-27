Code Club
Code Club
Coding and computer science are a new kind of digital literacy, and libraries all over the U.S. are stepping up to help everyone build 21st century skills. Your kids can learn important tech skills and have fun along the way. Code Club will meet every Wednesday starting Sept. 18th from 6:00-7:00 pm in the Shipman Room. Best for kids in 3rd grade and up. No coding expertise necessary & Drop-ins Welcome! No Pre-Registration required.
Start coding today -- join us at the Library for Code Club on Wednesdays at 6pm!
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org