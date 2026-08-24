Code Club at Wacousta
Code Club at Wacousta
Join us on the second Thursday of every month for Code Club! Explore the basics of coding with Scratch and enjoy fun, hands-on coding activities, games, and creative challenges. Perfect for beginners and young coders who want to learn, create, and have fun together.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17160264
GLADL Wacousta Branch
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822