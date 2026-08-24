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Code Club at Wacousta

Diverse school children students build robotic cars using computers and coding. Happy multiethnic kids learning programming robot vehicles sitting at table at STEM education science engineering class.

Code Club at Wacousta

Join us on the second Thursday of every month for Code Club! Explore the basics of coding with Scratch and enjoy fun, hands-on coding activities, games, and creative challenges. Perfect for beginners and young coders who want to learn, create, and have fun together.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17160264

GLADL Wacousta Branch
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822