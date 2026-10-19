Come From Away

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein

Generously sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union Desk Drawer Foundation

Directed by Jane Falion & Michele Booher-Purosky with Music Direction by Alan Sloan & Janus Hoang

Come From Away takes you into the heart of an extraordinary true and heart wrenching event. 38 planes with 6,579 passengers are stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. The locals dropped everything to welcome these “foreigners” and strangers into their town, homes, and lives. Come From Away is an uplifting, joyful musical that celebrates the connections we have with humanity in the face of inhumane circumstances

October 15-18 & 22-25, 2026

Thurs 7:00pm - Fri & Sat 8:00pm - Sun 2:00pm