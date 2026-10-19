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Come From Away

Come From Away

Come From Away

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein
Generously sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union Desk Drawer Foundation
Directed by Jane Falion & Michele Booher-Purosky with Music Direction by Alan Sloan & Janus Hoang

Come From Away takes you into the heart of an extraordinary true and heart wrenching event. 38 planes with 6,579 passengers are stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. The locals dropped everything to welcome these “foreigners” and strangers into their town, homes, and lives. Come From Away is an uplifting, joyful musical that celebrates the connections we have with humanity in the face of inhumane circumstances

October 15-18 & 22-25, 2026
Thurs 7:00pm - Fri & Sat 8:00pm - Sun 2:00pm

Riverwalk Theatre
$30/$23/$18
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Riverwalk Theatre
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com
https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/
Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum Drive
Lansing, Michigan 48933
517-482-5700
RWT@RiverwalkTheatre.com
https://www.riverwalktheatre.com/