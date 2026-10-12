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Craft & Hobby Exchange

Craft & Hobby Exchange

Do you have excess supplies from abandoned hobbies, or have you gone overboard on buying for art projects? Clean out your craft closet and discover new interests & treasures with our Craft & Hobby Swap! Items must be clean and in good condition. Please see our Event Calendar for ideas for items to bring.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17153187

GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822