Craft & Hobby Exchange
Craft & Hobby Exchange
Do you have excess supplies from abandoned hobbies, or have you gone overboard on buying for art projects? Clean out your craft closet and discover new interests & treasures with our Craft & Hobby Swap! Items must be clean and in good condition. Please see our Event Calendar for ideas for items to bring.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17153187
GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822