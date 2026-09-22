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Dark Sky Night in Wacousta

Dark Sky Night in Wacousta

Watch the sunset over the park and allow your eyes to adjust for prime night viewing and participate in activities from the library and MSU's Abrams Planetarium! You can use this event as an opportunity to take pictures and share them with our digital archive.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16788774

Heritage Park
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
Heritage Park
12803 S Wacousta Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822