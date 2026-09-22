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Dementia Caregiver Series [Reg. Req.]

Dementia Caregiver Series [Reg. Req.]

Individuals who are not current caregivers but want to learn more about dementia, and how to communicate with someone with dementia, are welcome to attend.

Grand Ledge Area District Library
Every week through Nov 09, 2026.
Monday: 01:30 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org