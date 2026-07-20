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Dinosaur Perler Beads

Dinosaur Perler Beads

Join us for a crafting program to explore and create with colorful Perler Beads! We'll have some dinosaur peg boards and templates available or choose from many other shapes. Use string or magnets to turn your creations into decorations.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16474667

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org