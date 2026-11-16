DIY Cookie Mix in a Jar [Reg. Req.]
DIY Cookie Mix in a Jar [Reg. Req.]
Using basic dry ingredients, create an aesthetically pleasing "cookie in a jar" to take home for yourself or a holiday gift! All you have to do at home is add butter and an egg! We will have ribbon and fabric to decorate your jar in a festive way!
GLADL Wacousta Branch
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822