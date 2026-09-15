Dr. Eyeball's Putt-U-Tarium: a limited time art installation only at the Okemos Coffee Shop

The infamous Dr. I Ball is back at The Okemos Coffee Shop, and this year he brought his horrible horde of interdimensional travelers along with him.

Together they've built a 9 hole haunted putt putt course right inside the shop - a limited time art installation that you can play! It runs October 4th through November 8th, with a few extra special event nights mixed in.

Come putt putt, drink coffee, and get spooky!

SUN: 10AM-4PM

THURS-SAT: 1PM-9PM

MON-WED: CLOSED

Advance tickets are $12 a person, or 4 for $40. At the door tickets are $15 per person or 4 for $45.

On sale starting September 27th.