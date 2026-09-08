Fall into Reading Challenge
Fall into Reading Challenge
All Ages
Our “Fall into Reading” Challenge begins October 1, and we’ll have a little something for everyone this season! Visit gladl.org/readingchallenges for full details on Fall’s challenge and to get started.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17096010
Grand Ledge Area District Library
Every week through Nov 30, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org