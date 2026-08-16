From Mozart to the Romantics - Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra

2/12 @ 7:30

2/13 @ 7:30

2/14 @ 2:00

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to welcome back the exceptional French violinist Eva Zavaro to the Weatherwax Hall stage. Zavaro brings her trademark brilliance to Dvořák’s lyrical and high-energy Violin Concerto, anchoring a masterfully curated program. From the dramatic precision of Mozart to the evocative, atmospheric textures of Bright Sheng, and culminating in the majestic, rolling landscapes of Schumann's monumental "Rhenish" Symphony, this performance offers an intimate yet powerful musical experience inside our very own home venue.

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect an atmosphere that is intimate, poetic, and majestic. Hosted in our very own Weatherwax Hall, this evening offers a closer, more deeply personal connection to the music. The journey spans from the sparkling, theatrical energy of Mozart to the sweeping, panoramic folk melodies of the European countryside. It is a warm, deeply expressive, and inspiring night of storytelling that perfectly balances virtuosic fire with soulful, atmospheric reflection.

🎼 PROGRAM

• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Die Zauberflöte, K.620 (The Magic Flute): Overture <1791> A brilliant and dramatic opening masterpiece defined by its sparkling orchestral energy.

• Antonín Dvořák | Violin Concerto in A minor, op.53 <1879–1880> Featuring guest artist Eva Zavaro performing this deeply expressive, vivid, and virtuosic showpiece.

~ Intermission ~

• Bright Sheng | Black Swan <2006> A stunningly reflective, poetic, and atmospheric contemporary work.

• Robert Schumann | Symphonic No.3 in E-flat major, op.97 (Rhenish) <1850> A grand symphonic journey inspired by the sweeping culture, folk spirit, and beauty of the Rhine River.

⏱️ CONCERT RUNTIME: 2 hours (including intermission).

⚠️ Please note: ONLY the Saturday night performance will include the Pre-Concert Conversation and Afterparty. The high-quality live stream broadcast will also ONLY be available for the Saturday night performance.

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting September 1, 2026. For priority seating and exclusive discounts, consider our Classical Concert subscription options:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own season by selecting 4, 5, or 6 performances. Greater flexibility yields higher discounts, and passes may include our Music On Tap series.

• FULL SEASON: Secure the maximum possible discount by subscribing to the complete Classical Series.

• 🔥 NEW SUBSCRIBER INCENTIVE: First-time subscribers to our Classical Series receive 50% off at checkout by using the promotional code: NEWPATRON27

🛒 Purchase Methods:

• Online: jacksonsymphony.org

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY DETAILS (WEATHERWAX HALL)

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is committed to providing a comfortable, accessible, and welcoming experience for all guests at our main facility.

• STREET PARKING: Street parking in downtown Jackson is free and easy to find. Parking is completely free with no time restrictions after 5:00 PM (and offers free 2-hour parking before 5:00 PM).

• ACCESSIBILITY: Marked accessible parking spaces are located right on Jackson Street and Michigan Avenue within clear view of the venue. Downtown sidewalks are wide, smooth, and gently sloped for easy navigation.

• VENUE & SEATING: Weatherwax Hall is located entirely on the ground floor. The main entrance doors feature automatic push-buttons, and the interior hallways are spacious and wheelchair-friendly. No stairs or elevators are required to access the performance hall, restrooms, or bar area. If you require any special seating accommodations, our staff and volunteers are standing by to assist you.

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