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Frozen! The Disney Musical

Frozen! The Disney Musical

Link to press release. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HHtwMOzaPYRrty3_TZi6hWLku3UXVeTFmDtQFsERM4w/edit?usp=sharing

Brenna Richardson
Production Manager for Frozen
Williamston High School
517-655-2174
richarbr@gowcs.net

Welcome to Arendelle! Williamston High School Musical Club presents Disney’s Frozen!

Over 50 students perform in the cast and pit orchestra on November 12th-14th, 2026 at 7pm.

Sunday November 15th at 2pm in McGoff Auditorium at Williamston High School.

Tickets are available online or at the door. $15 for adults/$10 students and seniors.

Director Chelsea Bolas and Music Director Jonny Ellis are so excited to see all of the hard work, energy, passion, commitment, and talent that have come together to create this breathtaking production.
They sincerely hope you enjoy your excursion to the magic and pageantry of Arendelle!

Williamston High School's Frozen Musical Trailer
https://youtu.be/ToXMhAfNRMI?si=FLkG0336v_w7sFT7

Williamston High School
$15 adults/$10 students and seniors
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Williamston High School Musical Club
5176552174
richarbr@gowcs.net

Artist Group Info

richarbr@gowcs.net
Williamston High School
3939 Vanneter Road
Williamston, Michigan