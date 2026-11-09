Frozen! The Disney Musical

Link to press release. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HHtwMOzaPYRrty3_TZi6hWLku3UXVeTFmDtQFsERM4w/edit?usp=sharing

Brenna Richardson

Production Manager for Frozen

Williamston High School

517-655-2174

richarbr@gowcs.net

Welcome to Arendelle! Williamston High School Musical Club presents Disney’s Frozen!

Over 50 students perform in the cast and pit orchestra on November 12th-14th, 2026 at 7pm.

Sunday November 15th at 2pm in McGoff Auditorium at Williamston High School.

Tickets are available online or at the door. $15 for adults/$10 students and seniors.

Director Chelsea Bolas and Music Director Jonny Ellis are so excited to see all of the hard work, energy, passion, commitment, and talent that have come together to create this breathtaking production.

They sincerely hope you enjoy your excursion to the magic and pageantry of Arendelle!

Williamston High School's Frozen Musical Trailer

https://youtu.be/ToXMhAfNRMI?si=FLkG0336v_w7sFT7