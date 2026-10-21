Gala Under the Tower
Gala Under the Tower
A holiday fundraiser benefiting Food Gatherers, presented by The 734 Family. Live holiday music by Josie G and her band — R&B, jazz, and holiday classics. Tickets $20 including a complimentary cocktail, $5 off with a food donation. Food donations collected at the door (goal 250 pounds), plus a donation box; 50% of donations and proceeds go to Food Gatherers.
Water Tower Distilling Co.
$20
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The 734 Family
(269) 357-9844
josieg@josiegmusic.com
Artist Group Info
Josie G and her band
josieg@josiegmusic.com
Water Tower Distilling Co.
23 N Washington StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197