🎹 Gershwin’s Greatest - Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra 🎷

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra invites you to an evening of exceptionally powerful and expressive symphonic works. We are proud to feature the internationally acclaimed pianist Jon Kimura Parker for a performance that seamlessly bridges timeless American masterpieces with brilliant contemporary voices.

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect an atmosphere that is sophisticated, soulful, and electric. This performance blends the grand tradition of a classical symphony with the vibrant, syncopated pulse of American jazz and modern orchestral color. From the nostalgic warmth of Norman Rockwell’s America to a thrilling contemporary French masterpiece, it is a night of rich storytelling. Whether you are a lifelong symphony patron or looking for an elegant, inspiring night out, this concert promises an accessible yet deeply powerful musical experience.

🎼 PROGRAM

• Robert Russell Bennett | Four Freedoms <1943> An evocative opening work inspired by Norman Rockwell’s iconic wartime paintings.

• George Gershwin | Porgy and Bess: Symphonic Picture <1935> A sweeping orchestral arrangement drawing from the legendary opera’s most memorable themes.

~ Intermission ~

• Camille Pépin | Feu d’artifice (Fireworks) <2025> A fresh, vibrant, and thrilling contemporary work showcasing modern orchestral color.

• George Gershwin | Piano Concerto in F Major <1925> The evening’s grand finale, featuring guest artist Jon Kimura Parker executing Gershwin's brilliant fusion of classical form and jazz rhythm.

For more information on this concert, visit: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/gershwins-greatest/

⏱️ CONCERT RUNTIME: 2 hours (including intermission).

📅 SCHEDULE

• 6:30 PM | Pre-Concert Conversation: Enhance your experience by joining us for a complimentary, interactive lecture offering an insider's look "behind the music."

• 7:00 PM | Doors Open for Seating

• 7:30 PM | Concert Performance

• Post-Concert | The Afterparty: Join us following the performance at the Potter Center! This post-concert celebration offers an elegant opportunity to connect with fellow patrons and the creative minds behind the evening's music. (Admission: $20 – Includes hors d'oeuvres and two drink tickets).

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting September 1, 2026.

For priority seating and exclusive discounts, consider our Classical Concert subscription options:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own season by selecting 4, 5, or 6 performances. Greater flexibility yields higher discounts, and passes may include our Music On Tap series.

• FULL SEASON: Secure the maximum possible discount by subscribing to the complete Classical Series.

• 🔥 NEW SUBSCRIBER INCENTIVE: First-time subscribers to our Classical Series receive 50% off at checkout by using the promotional code: NEWPATRON27

🛒 Purchase Methods:

• Online: jacksonsymphony.org

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

📺 LIVE STREAM OVERVIEW

For patrons unable to attend the live performance in the hall, a high-quality live broadcast will be accessible online.

♿ ACCESSIBILITY & VENUE INFORMATION

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is committed to providing an accessible experience for all guests.

• PARKING: Designated accessible parking spaces are situated near the front of the lot. For your convenience, complimentary valet parking is available to minimize travel distance to the entrance.

• ELEVATORS: Elevators are located through the main lobby and down the rear hallway. Main floor seating is located on Floor 2 (also designated as the Mezzanine). Please note that the elevator does not service the Balcony level. Patrons wishing to avoid stairs entirely are advised to select main floor or mezzanine seating.

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Accessible and companion seating options are located approximately four rows from the front stage near the side entrance, as well as in the rear row to accommodate wheelchairs. Walkways are wide and equipped with supportive handrails. Our guest services staff and volunteers are readily available to assist you upon arrival.