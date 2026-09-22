Ghost in a Jar Necklace
Ghost in a Jar Necklace
Capture a tiny ghost and keep it close! Join us to create an adorable miniature "Ghost in a Jar" necklace using small glass vials, and cotton balls to create a unique Halloween keepsake.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17051467
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org