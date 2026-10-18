Grand Ledge Holiday Market
Grand Ledge Holiday Market
Get into the Holiday Spirit with a visit to our GLADL Holiday Market. Shop handcrafted items including: homemade jams, local honey, Michigan-made hot sauces, handmade pasta, bread, fudge, candy and baked goodies, handmade soaps & lotions, essential oil perfumes, beaded earrings, artwork, beaded crafts, and more!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15990738
Grand Ledge Area District Library
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org