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Gumbo Connect: Let's See What's Cooking for 2027

Gumbo Connect: Let's See What's Cooking for 2027

Bienvenue!

Come get some tasty gumbo, meet new people, and see what all the noise is about.

Whether you're from Louisiana, have Louisiana roots, or simply love Louisiana culture, you're invited to join Mardi Gras La'MI' for an evening of food, culture, community connections, and exciting possibilities as we share what's cooking for 2027.

Enjoy tasty gumbo, meet new people, learn about upcoming cultural initiatives, and discover ways to become involved.

Allen Neighborhood Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mardi Gras La'MI'
info@mardigraslami.com
www.mardigraslami.com
Allen Neighborhood Center
1611 E. Kalamazoo Street
Lansing, Michigan 48912