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Halloween Night Lights Walk & Scavenger Hunt

Halloween Night Lights Walk & Scavenger Hunt

All Ages with Adult Supervision
Meet at the Library parking lot and head out looking for spooky lights, funny or scary pumpkins, witches, ghosts and more! The walk will last 30 minutes-- then we'll return for cider, donuts, and a Halloween story for kids. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15876490

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org