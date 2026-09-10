Hammered Dulcimer Concert during Fall Festival
Hammered Dulcimer Concert during Fall Festival
Enjoy Fall Festival with a Dulcimer Concert at the Library, from Lansing's own Wanda Deegan! Hear wonderful folk music on this fascinating instrument, including some classic autumn favorites like Apple Pickin'; The Apple Picker's Reel; The Dance of the Autumn Leaves; and Michigan Waltz by Kitty Donohoe. Wanda will perform between 11 am - 1 pm with occasional breaks to chat with folks and maybe take a request or two!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14967863
Grand Ledge Area District Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org