Haunted Michigan - Mysteries of the Great Lakes

Who know what secrets lurk in the deep shadows of Michigan's Great Lakes? Ready for a spooky journey into the unexplained? Join author and shipwreck hunter Ross Richardson for Haunted Michigan Mysteries – Halloween Edition! This spine-tingling presentation dives deep into Michigan's most baffling poltergeist activity, real haunted houses, legendary shipwrecks, and mysterious phenomena. Perfect for history buffs and ghost-story lovers alike!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16855092