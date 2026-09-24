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Haunted Michigan - Mysteries of the Great Lakes

Haunted Michigan - Mysteries of the Great Lakes

Who know what secrets lurk in the deep shadows of Michigan's Great Lakes? Ready for a spooky journey into the unexplained? Join author and shipwreck hunter Ross Richardson for Haunted Michigan Mysteries – Halloween Edition! This spine-tingling presentation dives deep into Michigan's most baffling poltergeist activity, real haunted houses, legendary shipwrecks, and mysterious phenomena. Perfect for history buffs and ghost-story lovers alike!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16855092

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org