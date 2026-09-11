Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2026
Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2026
Join the City of Lansing for our Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Kick Off Celebration!
Come celebrate Hispanic heritage, culture, and community with an afternoon of free food, music, dancing, and inspiring speakers. Bring your family and friends and enjoy an opportunity to connect, celebrate, and learn more about the rich cultures and traditions that make our Lansing community strong.
Admission is free and everyone is welcome!
Lansing City Hall
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of Lansing, Mayor's Office
Lansing City Hall
124 W. Michigan AveLansing, Michigan 48933
6168560525
michael.hopson@lansingmi.gov