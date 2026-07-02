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Hittin' the Bricks: A Historical Visit to Grand Ledge Face Brick Co.

Hittin' the Bricks: A Historical Visit to Grand Ledge Face Brick Co.

Join us for a trip back to the heyday of brick and clay product manufacturing here in Grand Ledge. We'll learn a bit of the history of clay products production, the companies involved and take a hike to the ruins of the former Grand Ledge Face Brick Company-- now Lincoln Brick Park.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16645211

Lincoln Brick Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Lincoln Brick Park
13991 Tallman Rd.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/13458184