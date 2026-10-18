Holiday Wreath Crafting Workshop [Reg. Req.]

Adults

Come decorate a beautiful holiday wreath! This workshop is not a class, but a fun opportunity for holiday creativity! Reverman Farms supplies fresh, fragrant Fraser Fir greens, on 22” wreath frames, and the "Magic Bow Machine" to craft ribbons into wreath bows. We'll provide a selection of ribbons, pics, pinecones, fruit and floral trims. Please bring any other trims, ribbons, etc. in the colors you wish. We'll craft and create together for a personalized holiday decoration to beautify your home! Supplies are limited, registration required.