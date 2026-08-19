Jazz Night with Ben Rosenblum - Presented by JSO's Music On Tap

Following a standout, unforgettable performance in 2023, internationally acclaimed pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum returns to the Weatherwax Hall stage directly from New York City! Renowned for his expressive, story-driven approach to performance, Rosenblum seamlessly pairs a deep reverence for the jazz tradition with a modern, melodic voice all his own. His award-winning style effortlessly bridges the worlds of classic swing, contemporary jazz, and rich global rhythms. For fans of Brad Mehldau, Bill Evans, and vibrant world-jazz fusion, this intimate, sophisticated performance is the perfect winter escape.

Gather your friends and join us inside the JSO building for downtown Jackson’s favorite casual music series. Kick back, grab a drink from the cash bar, and experience an evening of premier New York jazz right in your backyard!

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect a night that is cool, conversational, and completely effortless. Weatherwax Hall takes on a lively New York jazz-club energy, but keeps the totally casual downtown Jackson warmth. Because Ben moves back and forth between the keys and the accordion, the music stays dynamic; blending classic swing with bright, rhythmic global grooves. Grab a drink from the cash bar, hang out with friends, and enjoy top-tier musicianship in a space built for good music and easy conversation.

🔥 BONUS PERK: Show off your JSO Branded gear at a Music on Tap concert for $2 OFF an alcoholic beverage or a FREE non-alcoholic beverage!

🎵 EVENT FEATURES

• Casual Concert Experience: Hang with friends in a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.

• Drinks: Cash bar available throughout the evening.

• Seating: General Admission (first-come, first-served). There are no assigned seats—arrive early to secure your favorite vantage point!

⏱️ TIMING & LOCATION

• Date: Saturday, February 20, 2027

• Venue: Weatherwax Hall (JSO Building)

• 7:00 PM | Doors Open

• 8:00 PM | Concert Begins

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

For the best rates, secure your seats early! You can also save money on your tickets by subscribing to the Music On Tap series:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own night out! Choose 4, 5, or 6 shows across the season. The more shows you pick, the bigger your discount.

• FULL SEASON: Lock in the absolute maximum discount by subscribing to the complete Music on Tap season lineup.

🔗 Secure your tickets early and explore the full series here: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/ben-rosenblum-trio/

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY

• PARKING: Street parking is free and unrestricted after 5:00 PM. Marked accessible spaces are available on Michigan Ave and Jackson Street within view of the building. (Note: Valet parking is not available for this series).

• ENTERING & VENUE: Weatherwax Hall is entirely on the ground floor. Downtown sidewalks are wide and gently sloped. The main entrance features automatic push-button doors, and the interior hallways are spacious and wheelchair-friendly.

• ELEVATORS & RESTROOMS: No elevators or stairs are needed! The concert space, cash bar, and restrooms are all on the ground floor. (Note: Balcony seating is accessible by stairs only).

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Seating consists of moveable individual chairs. Our staff and volunteers are always on hand to easily shift chairs and accommodate wheelchairs on the main floor. Just flag us down for assistance!

#mijso