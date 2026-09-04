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Jeff Haas Quintet

Jeff Haas Quintet

Join us for an evening dedicated to Jeff Haas's award winning music, bringing together favorite veteran performers and the next generation of jazz artists to explore Jeff's distinctive body of work.

The Jeff Haas Quintet kicks off the night drawing on deep jazz traditions while weaving in elements of funk, R&B, and other global influences. The ensemble highlights the expressive range and rhythmic vitality that define his music.

Tickets: $20 online/advance, $25 at door.

Doors open at 5 pm. Show starts at 6:30 pm.

The kitchen and bar will be open for food and drinks.

Ticket Link

UrbanBeat
$20.00
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Rd
Lansing, Michigan 48906
(517) 331-8440
https://www.urbanbeatevents.com/