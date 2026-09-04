Join us for an evening dedicated to Jeff Haas's award winning music, bringing together favorite veteran performers and the next generation of jazz artists to explore Jeff's distinctive body of work.

The Jeff Haas Quintet kicks off the night drawing on deep jazz traditions while weaving in elements of funk, R&B, and other global influences. The ensemble highlights the expressive range and rhythmic vitality that define his music.

Tickets: $20 online/advance, $25 at door.

Doors open at 5 pm. Show starts at 6:30 pm.

The kitchen and bar will be open for food and drinks.

Ticket Link