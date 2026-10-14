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Justice League Fall Celebration & Fundraiser

Justice League Fall Celebration & Fundraiser

Celebrate the achievements of the Justice League of Greater Lansing Michigan and reflect on how the reparations charity is impacting the community — and you — at its Fall Celebration & Fundraiser, Friday, Nov. 13!
The Justice League works to repair the breach and promote healing in the spirit of repentance for the sin of slavery, its aftermath of gross human rights violations and complicity in the misbelief of white supremacy.
The group has raised nearly $900K since its founding in 2021 to address the racial wealth gap in Greater Lansing through support of education, home ownership and entrepreneurship for African Americans. It is becoming a model for a faith-based reparations program beyond Greater Lansing.
At the Celebration:
— Review of 2026 reparations made: presentations, scholarships, homeowner support.
— Noted leader in agriculture Dr. Archie Tucker, will address “Reconciliation, Reparations, Beloved Community.”
— Dinner by Poppa’s Cookbook.
Tickets available through Sunday, Nov. 8, or until sold out! https://www.justiceleagueglm.org/event-details-registration/5th-annual-fall-celebration-fundraiser

MSUFCU Headquarters Building 2
$40
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Justice League of Greater Lansing
517-482-0668
JusticeLeagueGLM@gmail.com
https://www.justiceleagueglm.org/
MSUFCU Headquarters Building 2
3899 Coolidge Rd
East Lansing, Michigan 48823