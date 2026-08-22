Share Your Story at Everybody Reads

Your memories are part of Lansing’s LGBTQ+ history.

Join the Lansing Queer Almanac to share your stories, memories, artwork, photographs, poetry, and other pieces of local queer history.

Event Details

Saturday, September 26

11:00 AM

Everybody Reads

2019 East Michigan Avenue

Lansing, Michigan

Tell us about finding queer community, chosen family, local gathering places, organizing, friendship, love, survival, celebration, or what being LGBTQ+ in Lansing means to you.

No professional writing experience is needed. Your story can be funny, difficult, hopeful, unfinished, or anything in between. You may use your name, a pseudonym, or remain anonymous.

Learn more and share your story:

https://www.lansingqueeralmanac.com/share-your-story

Please share this post and help us preserve Lansing’s LGBTQ+ history!

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