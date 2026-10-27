Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks - Beethoven 5

It starts quietly. Chris Rogerson’s Noble Pond draws you in with stillness and detail, a kind of listening that asks you to lean closer. Sibelius’ Violin Concerto shifts that atmosphere, unfolding with a cool intensity that feels both controlled and deeply expressive. Then comes Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Familiar, yes—but never settled. Joshua Gersen builds a program that moves from reflection to something far more inevitable, where each step feels like it’s leading somewhere you can’t quite avoid.