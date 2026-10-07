Lansing Town Hall

John U. Bacon bestselling author and historian for his vivid storytelling and deep research will present information from his book The Gales of November. Bacon uncovered new details about the Fitzgerald's final voyage regarding the tragedy that claimed 29 lives. His writing brings fresh insight to one of the Great Lakes' most haunting mysteries cementing his reputation as a leading voice on maritime history.

Schuler Books will provide hardcover and paperback books for purchase with a credit card. Bacon will also be signing books from 10:15-10:45. Attendance at the event is required. Other books authored by John U. Bacon will be available to purchase.