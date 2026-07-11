© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing Town Hall

Lansing Town Hall

Lansing Town Hall will begin its 2026-2027 season on Monday, October 5, 2026 with Entertainer Michael Minor.
He is a versatile entertainer known for blending music, performance and character-driven storytelling. A skilled ventriloquist, Michael adds humor and imagination through memorable characters. Driven by creativity and craft, Michael Minor continues to engage audiences with performances that are energetic, heartfelt, and uniquely his own.

Eagle Eye Banquet Center
$45.00
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lansing Town Hall
517 4202181
shells49.se@gmail.com
Lansing Town Hall doesn't have a website.

Artist Group Info

Michael Minor
info@michaelminor.com
https://michaelminor.com
Eagle Eye Banquet Center
15500 S. Chandler Road
Bath, Michigan 48808
517 641-4570
jenniferg@eagleeyegolfclub.com
eagleeyegolfclub.com