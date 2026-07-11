Lansing Town Hall
Lansing Town Hall
Lansing Town Hall will begin its 2026-2027 season on Monday, October 5, 2026 with Entertainer Michael Minor.
He is a versatile entertainer known for blending music, performance and character-driven storytelling. A skilled ventriloquist, Michael adds humor and imagination through memorable characters. Driven by creativity and craft, Michael Minor continues to engage audiences with performances that are energetic, heartfelt, and uniquely his own.
Eagle Eye Banquet Center
$45.00
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 5 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lansing Town Hall
517 4202181
shells49.se@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Michael Minor
info@michaelminor.com
Eagle Eye Banquet Center
15500 S. Chandler RoadBath, Michigan 48808
517 641-4570
jenniferg@eagleeyegolfclub.com