Lansing Town Hall will begin its 2026-2027 season on Monday, October 5, 2026 with Entertainer Michael Minor.

He is a versatile entertainer known for blending music, performance and character-driven storytelling. A skilled ventriloquist, Michael adds humor and imagination through memorable characters. Driven by creativity and craft, Michael Minor continues to engage audiences with performances that are energetic, heartfelt, and uniquely his own.