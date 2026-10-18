LEGO Creations
LEGO Creations
We will have LEGOs set out in the maker space for patrons to build a LEGO creation using their imagination. When they make something, they can bring it to the front desk to show staff to get a prize. This is an all-day event, stop in anytime while the library is open to participate.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17018160
GLADL Wacousta Branch
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822