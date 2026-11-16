Lego-Palooza
Lego-Palooza
Each child will get a tray of LEGO bricks and the challenge: Build their most fantastic creation from just those bricks. How imaginative can you be? Some Duplo bricks will be available for younger children to use.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17839263
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 14 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org