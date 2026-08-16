Mardi Grad Night with Sally Baby's Silver Dollars - Presented by JSO's Music On Tap

🎷 Mardi Gras Night with Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars – Music on Tap Series 🎺

Step inside from the winter chill and warm up to the vibrant, sunny sounds of authentic New Orleans-style jazz! The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to present NPR Tiny Desk runners-up Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars for a spectacular Mardi Gras celebration at Weatherwax Hall. Seamlessly blending the sounds of early Creole jazz bands, New Orleans R&B, second-line grooves, and calypso, this powerhouse ensemble brings the celebratory spirit of Louisiana straight to downtown Jackson. With driving rhythms, bold horns, and undeniable vintage flair, it’s an evening of upbeat tunes, rich melodies, and pure musical fun.

Gather your friends and join us inside the JSO building for Jackson’s favorite casual music series. Kick back, grab a festive drink from the cash bar, and let the good times roll!

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect an atmosphere that is joyful, soulful, and bursting with Southern warmth. Weatherwax Hall transforms into an intimate French Quarter jazz parlor where the energy is high and the music is completely infectious. Led by singer-guitarist and music historian Salvatore Geloso, the evening delivers a rich, horn-heavy wall of sound that will make you completely forget about the winter cold outside. Grab a drink, soak in the festive energy, and settle in for a night of authentic NOLA storytelling and foot-stomping rhythms.

🔥 BONUS PERK: Show off your JSO Branded gear at a Music on Tap concert for $2 OFF an alcoholic beverage or a FREE non-alcoholic beverage!

🎵 EVENT FEATURES

• Casual Concert Experience: Hang with friends in a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.

• Drinks: Cash bar available featuring festive drink choices throughout the evening.

• Seating: General Admission (first-come, first-served). There are no assigned seats—arrive early to secure your spot!

⏱️ TIMING & LOCATION

• Date: Saturday, January 30, 2027

• Venue: Weatherwax Hall (JSO Building)

• 7:00 PM | Doors Open

• 8:00 PM | Concert Begins

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

For the best rates, secure your seats early! You can also save money on your tickets by subscribing to the Music On Tap series:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own night out! Choose 4, 5, or 6 shows across the season. The more shows you pick, the bigger your discount.

• FULL SEASON: Lock in the absolute maximum discount by subscribing to the complete Music on Tap season lineup.

🔗 Explore the full series lineup and purchase your tickets here: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/mardi-gras-night-with-sally-babys-silver-dollars/

*individual ticket sales begin September 1st.

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY

• PARKING: Street parking is free and unrestricted after 5:00 PM. Marked accessible spaces are available on Michigan Ave and Jackson Street within view of the building. (Note: Valet parking is not available for this series).

• ENTERING & VENUE: Weatherwax Hall is entirely on the ground floor. Downtown sidewalks are wide and gently sloped. The main entrance features automatic push-button doors, and the interior hallways are spacious and wheelchair-friendly.

• ELEVATORS & RESTROOMS: No elevators or stairs are needed! The concert space, cash bar, and restrooms are all on the ground floor. (Note: Balcony seating is accessible by stairs only).

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Seating consists of moveable individual chairs. Our staff and volunteers are always on hand to easily shift chairs and accommodate wheelchairs on the main floor. Just flag us down for assistance!

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