Mason Aviation Days

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 55 will host MASON AVIATION DAY on Saturday, August 15th, at Mason Jewett Airport; 643 Aviation Drive; Mason, MI (Eden Road @ Kipp Road; south of the Ingham County Fairgrounds).

There will be an “All-U-Can-Eat” Pancake Breakfast served with scrambled eggs, sausage, juice, and coffee from 7:30am until noon. Cost will be $10.00 for adults; $5.00 for children age 3-12 and under age three are free. (Cash only please).

We will be cooking up breakfast rain or shine - but fingers are crossed for wonderful summer weather to watch many types of homebuilt, antique, warbird and general aviation aircraft as they fly in and out throughout the day. There are also plans for a variety of exhibits and displays.