Mason's Holiday Lighted Parade

Celebrate a quarter-century of seasonal magic at the 25th Annual Mason Holiday Lighted Celebration!

Join us downtown at 6:00 PM for the official tree lighting ceremony led by our Citizen of the Year, Doug Klein, immediately followed by a dazzling parade of illuminated floats and walking units.

Want to be part of the spectacle? Entry is free, but registration is strictly capped at the first 40 lit-up units—head to masonchamber.org to claim your spot!

A huge thank you to the City of Mason, our presenting sponsor Consumers Energy,, and all our amazing local sponsors for keeping our traditions bright!