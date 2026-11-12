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Mason's Holiday Lighted Parade

Mason's Holiday Lighted Parade

Celebrate a quarter-century of seasonal magic at the 25th Annual Mason Holiday Lighted Celebration!
Join us downtown at 6:00 PM for the official tree lighting ceremony led by our Citizen of the Year, Doug Klein, immediately followed by a dazzling parade of illuminated floats and walking units.

Want to be part of the spectacle? Entry is free, but registration is strictly capped at the first 40 lit-up units—head to masonchamber.org to claim your spot!

A huge thank you to the City of Mason, our presenting sponsor Consumers Energy,, and all our amazing local sponsors for keeping our traditions bright!

Mason Area Chamber of Commerce
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Get Tickets
Mason Area Chamber of Commerce
148 E. Ash St
Mason, Michigan 48544
5176761046
masonchamber@masonchamber.org
masonchamber.org