Mason's Holiday Lighted Parade
Mason's Holiday Lighted Parade
Celebrate a quarter-century of seasonal magic at the 25th Annual Mason Holiday Lighted Celebration!
Join us downtown at 6:00 PM for the official tree lighting ceremony led by our Citizen of the Year, Doug Klein, immediately followed by a dazzling parade of illuminated floats and walking units.
Want to be part of the spectacle? Entry is free, but registration is strictly capped at the first 40 lit-up units—head to masonchamber.org to claim your spot!
A huge thank you to the City of Mason, our presenting sponsor Consumers Energy,, and all our amazing local sponsors for keeping our traditions bright!
Mason Area Chamber of Commerce
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Mason Area Chamber of Commerce
148 E. Ash StMason, Michigan 48544
5176761046
masonchamber@masonchamber.org