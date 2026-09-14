Masquerade Ball – A Friends of the Library Fundraiser

Ages 18+

Join us for an after-hours Masquerade Ball as we fundraise for the Friends of the Library! Dress up in your most glamourous masquerade-inspired outfits, then mix and mingle with other adults while enjoying our Halloween decorated atmosphere, music, light snacks, and alcohol-free beverages. Masquerade Ball masks are encouraged! Donations for the Friends are requested for this event, but are not required to participate.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17175539