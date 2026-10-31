Midland Community Orchestra Youth Concert
Midland Community Orchestra Youth Concert
The Midland Community Orchestra Youth, together with conductor Gina Provenzano, launch their 2026-2027 season with a free concert, Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 p.m. at Bullock Creek Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a reception. Representatives from Midland Rotary and the Midland County Food Assistance Network will be in the lobby. Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Food Assistance Network. These concerts are supported in part by an award from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Bullock Creek High School Auditorium
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Midland Community Orchestra
mcorchestra2@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Midland Community Orchestra
mcorchestra2@gmail.com
Bullock Creek High School Auditorium
1420 S. BadourMidland, Michigan 48640