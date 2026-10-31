Midland Community Orchestra Youth Concert

The Midland Community Orchestra Youth, together with conductor Gina Provenzano, launch their 2026-2027 season with a free concert, Saturday, November 7th, 2:00 p.m. at Bullock Creek Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public, and will be followed by a reception. Representatives from Midland Rotary and the Midland County Food Assistance Network will be in the lobby. Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Food Assistance Network. These concerts are supported in part by an award from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.