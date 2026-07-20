Minecraft Mania
Minecraft Mania
Come out and join us for an evening of fun and friendly competition. We’ll have our Minecraft server set up and the laptops ready to go. No experience needed -- all levels of players/builders welcome.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14963773
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org