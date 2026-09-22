Monthly Craft & Chat
Monthly Craft & Chat
A welcoming arts and crafts gathering for adults. Bring your own craft supplies or make use of the library’s coloring materials as you connect with fellow creative individuals. Whether you're working on knitting, drawing, crocheting, or simply coloring, it's a great opportunity to relax, socialize, and immerse yourself in a creative atmosphere.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17152665
GLADL Wacousta Branch
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
GLADL Wacousta Branch
517-412-2560
wacousta@gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison RdEagle, Michigan 48822