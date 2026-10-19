November Gales: A Ric Mixter Lecture

The witch of November has terrorized the Great Lakes since the first Americans paddled the shorelines. These storms wreak havoc on the lakes and bring notorious storms that have sunk the largest freighters lost on the inland seas. Join us as Ric Mixter shares not only insight and rare survivor interviews from autumn gales, but also first-hand accounts of dives to freighters lost to the winds. From his dive to the Edmund Fitzgerald and help in rediscovery of the Carl Bradley to the unique destruction of the Daniel J Morrell and miraculous survival of Dennis Hale, Ric Mixter shares details and underwater footage that you’ve never seen in any other lecture on the topic.