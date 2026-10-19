November Gales: A Ric Mixter Lecture
November Gales: A Ric Mixter Lecture
The witch of November has terrorized the Great Lakes since the first Americans paddled the shorelines. These storms wreak havoc on the lakes and bring notorious storms that have sunk the largest freighters lost on the inland seas. Join us as Ric Mixter shares not only insight and rare survivor interviews from autumn gales, but also first-hand accounts of dives to freighters lost to the winds. From his dive to the Edmund Fitzgerald and help in rediscovery of the Carl Bradley to the unique destruction of the Daniel J Morrell and miraculous survival of Dennis Hale, Ric Mixter shares details and underwater footage that you’ve never seen in any other lecture on the topic.
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org