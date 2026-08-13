Everybody has to eat! Food sustains our bodies, but connection sustains our communities. Join people from all walks of life to celebrate culinary diversity and tackle the real, sometimes tough, world issues we must face together. Come to the tables to find sustenance, share perspectives, and build a more resilient future. ​

The Nutrition, Opportunities and Media (NOM) Food Forum binds the food we eat with the conversations that matter. We believe that to survive the challenges of tomorrow and find true resilience, communities must talk to one another. Whether we are swapping recipes, exploring the rich diversity of global cuisines, or diving into difficult but essential political issues, everyone has a seat at this table. Join us to learn, share, and connect across all backgrounds and identities. NOM is a community forum where the universal love of—and need for—food sparks the conversations that matter most.​