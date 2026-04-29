Orange Colored Sky - A new Musical Revue! | May 16th @ 7pm & May 17th @ 4pm

Orange Colored Sky is a new musical revue by producer and director Mark Ruhala. Its title song tells the tale of sudden change, surprising events, and the power of love to transform. The revue has songs that embody this experience: One Step, For Good, Nothing, Pleased With Myself, I'm Not Afraid, Not A Day Goes By, I Remember, Feeling Good, and more. The music is rounded out by a Motown Medley, a kids medley about growing up, and a special medley for the Epleys.

Lilah Epley has been studying our signature performing arts training for 12 years, as well as studying Optimistic Mental Toughness and doing years of Reiki healing energy work with Celina. Lilah also recorded two LPs produced by Mark Ruhala. Lilah's legacy at Ruhala is rich. Next year she will be attending the renown Berklee College of Music in Boston to pursue her musical talents and career. Orange Colored Sky celebrates Lilah's talents and that of her sisters Maddie and Samantha, and her devoted mother Tracey, all who also have been studying at Ruhala for years.

Our all-star band features Jeff English on keys, Jeff Shoup on drums, Don Sare on bass, Dan Ingman on percussion, Jose Valenzuela on guitar, and Alvin Paige on sax.

Come see this wickedly talented cast of 17 light the stage with inspired musical storytelling!

When: Saturday May 16th @ 7pm and Sunday May 17th @ 4pm

Where: Ruhala Holistic Arts Center | 1846 Haslett Rd. East Lansing

Tickets: $20 (All Limited seating, all seats reserved)

Email: mcruhala@sbcglobal.net

Call: (517)337-0464

Website: ruhalacenter.com