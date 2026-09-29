Phil Denny's Urban Suite: Gino Rosaria

WE'RE BACK for the second half of our 2026 series!The new Urban Suite Jazz Series formerly known as the Gallery Suite Jazz Series (La Fille Gallery) curated and hosted by Lansing's 2x Billboard #1 smooth jazz saxophonist, Phil Denny returns to a new venue with the same engaging music vibes.

In its new home in Old Town Lansing at Urban Beat, the USJS returns with our 2026 SEASON FINALE on Friday, November 6, 2026 with featured artist, Gino Rosaria. Learn more about Gino on his website at www.ginorosaria.com

Doors open at 7:00pm to allow for food and drink service and fellowship. More info on venue offerings online at www.urbanbeatevents.com

Showtime starts at 8:00pm! Showtime approx. 75-90min.

Stick around following the show for the artist meet & greet, merchandise sales and cash bar while enjoying a custom curated smooth jazz playlist.

SAVE THE DATE: 14th Annual Phil Denny & Friends Christmas Collective SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5TH!

Ticket Link